Cheers To Canned Beers! Steph And Rosie Try Out The New Line Up Of Canned Beers From Central Machine Works

Steph and Rosie tried out the new line up of canned beers now available at Central Machine Works. The beer hall is excited to announce the launch of their Lager, Citrus Pale Ale and Kolsch in new, sleek cans available for dine-in and to-go. The canned beers will be made with the same proprietary yeast and ingredients offered on tap. These favorites will have the same great taste, canned and ready-to-go.

Central Machine Works is a brewery, beer hall, tap room with full bar and an outdoor beer garden. CMW’s food menu puts a German twist on classic favorites including burgers, brats, pizzas and pretzels, along with healthy options and a kids menu.

In light of public health safety, Central Machine Works has implemented new social distancing guidelines in the sprawling beer hall and outdoor space so guests can safely enjoy their food and beverage favorites this Summer and Fall. Visit their website to book a table online and don’t forget your mask!

· Central Machine Works house Citrus Pale Ale is full bodied with a smooth mouth feel. This aromatic beer is the perfect drink paired with CMW’s mouth watering Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger.

· If you’re looking for a light and refreshing beer, the Kolsch is it. A bridge between American hops and German hops, clean malts give it a biscuity flavor with slight apple and fruit esters. Pair this beer with the pretzel dipped in Kolsch grainy mustard to start.

· The American Lager is traditionally brewed with Flaked Maize and Willamette Hops. As CMW’s second lightest beer, the low bitterness in the Lager pairs well with the newest menu addition, the sweet & spicy Elote, for a satisfying meal.

Central Machine Works is located at 4824 East Cesar Chavez Street. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Sunday 11am to midnight. Currently, reservations are encouraged as seating is limited for the health & safety of guests. Enjoy the new canned beers at your table or take them to-go to enjoy at home.

Learn more at cmwbrewery.com.