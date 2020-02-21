Cheer On The Team With The Austin Lady Vipers

With the NFL season coming to a close, we’re all missing the excitment and fun that football brings. The Austin Lady Vipers joined us in the studio today to show off some of their amazing dancers and talk about upcoming events with the Austin Vipers Minor League team. The Vipers’ season is just heating up!

You can see the Austin Lady Vipers dance at the season opener this Saturday, February 22nd. The dancers will also be performing at the ATX Food Truck Festival on Sunday, February 23rd.

You can find out more about the Austin Lady Vipers and their upcoming events at www.TheAustinVipers.com. You can also check them out on Instagram and Facebook, @AustinLadyVipers.