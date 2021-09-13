Cheer On Local Contestant Wes Dills In Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship 2021!

The fall TV line-up is hot: Austin local Wes Dills, owner of The Bearded Baking Company, revealed his upcoming appearance on HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP!

The new season of HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP premieres Monday, September 13th at 8 p.m. central on Food Network and discovery+. This season pays tribute to 1980s classic slasher movies, kicking off with host John Henson welcoming the competitors to Camp Devil’s Food Lake where only their baking skills will help them survive. Each week the bakers must create killer cakes, creepy cupcakes, and more, to showcase their skills in challenges that pay homage to quintessential horror films. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young determine whose devilishly delicious desserts earn $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion!

Originally from North Carolina, Wes grew up surrounded with the idea that “when we meet, we eat.” He developed a love for the dessert table, and he is excited to share his experiences here in Austin. Wes’ treats include beardies (adorable beard-shaped cookies), delicious cakes and bakes (including savory options), and the C4 cookie, AKA “Chocolate Chocolate Chip Chip,” a delicious upgrade to the staple dessert that features a variety of nuts. Learn more about Wes’ company on his website, and help cheer him on during this season of HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP!