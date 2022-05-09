The ‘brawl’ returns with superstar chefs Anne Burrell and Jet Tila challenging the undefeated champion, Bobby Flay, for a chance at leading Food Network’s next ‘Master of ‘Cue’ to victory in the new season of BBQ Brawl, premiering with a special 90-minute episode on Monday, May 9th at 8 p.m. on Food Network. Local chef Matt Roth, who owns Smokin Beauty ATX with wife, Thao, is competing this season!

Growing up Matt’s hobbies included barbecuing on the weekends with his buddies and traveling to play shows with his band. When touring with the band drew to a close, Matt married Thao. With Matt’s experience in barbecue, they decided to blend their two backgrounds to create Ted’s Farm Food Truck. Together they were able to make their BBQ dreams an even bigger reality by opening up Smokin Beauty, a Vietnamese-Texas BBQ fusion restaurant and bar located on N Lamar Blvd. With brisket banh mi and traditional BBQ sides, Smokin Beauty has a great combination of Texas BBQ and Vietnamese-inspired dishes! Smokin Beauty is now open Wednesday through Sunday each week, and they’ve got lots of fun reasons to stop in: Whiskey & Wine Wednesdays, Trivia Night Thursdays, live music and more. Learn more about the restaurant at SmokinBeautyATX.com.

About BBQ Brawl:

Through eight episodes, Bobby, Anne, and Jet mentor and coach nine upcoming stars in the barbecue world with culinary battles that test their skills and their ability to work together as a team. With the captains guiding their teams every step of the way, a panel of judges featuring barbecue legend Rodney Scott, famed chef Brooke Williamson, and lifestyle personality Carson Kressley decide which competitor is worthy of being crowned ‘Master of ‘Cue’ and appear across Food Network’s digital platforms to become its official BBQ expert for the year. Set at the famed Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas, the competitors are divided into three teams under the tutelage of Bobby, Anne, and Jet. In each episode the captains must do everything in their power to keep their team members in the game – including diving into the action themselves – guiding the hopefuls in two rounds of grilling and smoking challenges. The team that is determined by the judges to be least successful in the challenges will have one of their contenders eliminated. Bobby, Jet and Anne will give it their all to stay in contention, but in the end, only one competitor and captain will reign supreme.

BBQ Brawl premieres Monday, May 9th at 8pm CT on Food Network and is available to stream weekly on discovery+.