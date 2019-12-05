Cheer On Brittany Allen During Season 18 Of Project Runway

Studio 512
We are so blessed to have such great talent here in Austin! We asked fashion designer Brittany Allen — who is on season 18 of Project Runway — to talk to us about what she’s working on now, and to tell us more about her time on the show.

Catch Brittany on season 18 of Bravo’s Project Runway starting tonight, and help support her! You can also buy some of her beautiful pieces at www.shopbrittanyallen.com, and make sure to follow her on social media, @brittanyallen.atx, to see what she’s up to next.

