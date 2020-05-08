Cheer On Austin Chef Kela Hunte On “Martha Stewart’s Bakeaway Camp” Series

Rosie got a few minutes to chat with Kela Hunte, or, as she’s known to her students, Chef Keii, about her upcoming appearance on “Martha Stewart’s Bakeaway Camp” on the Food Network!

A culinary retreat that is anything but, through four one-hour episodes the six campers must brave the outdoor elements for a once in a lifetime opportunity to perfect their baking skills under the watchful eye of Camp Director Martha Stewart, along with camp counselors and baking experts Carla Hall and Dan Langan. Together with host Jesse Palmer, Martha leads the bakers through challenges each episode that test their skills over two rounds, with the most impressive baker of the first heat getting a personal one-on-one mentoring session with their idol, Martha, in her home kitchen. Equal parts baking boot-camp and camp-inspired games and challenges, the baker that displays the least amount of progress at the end of each episode will pack their bags and head home, with the last camper standing winning a kitchen filled with appliances worth $25,000.

Chef Keii says it was a dream come true to compete in the series, and that she especially got a chance to connect with with her “camp counselors,” whom she loved!

Keii went to culinary school here in Austin, and she now has her own local shop, Keii Desserts, which offers cookies, cakes, brownies and more! She is offering make-at-home kits right now, which are perfect for Mother’s Day. Chef Keii also offers youth cooking classes with Culinarians United Through Service (C.U.T.S.) for kids. Learn more about sweet treats, services and upcoming classes on her website!