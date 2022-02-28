Cheer For Local Chef Dennis Van In Food Network’s ‘Spring Baking Championship,’ Premiering February 28th, 2022

Spring is right around the corner, ushering in the return of Food Network’s beloved seasonal competitions and talent. Premiering Monday, February 28th at 7 p.m., Molly Yeh brings her passion for baking as host of “Spring Baking Championship,” as she challenges the best bakers in America to create and elevate springtime desserts through 10 episodes that must win over judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman, to become Spring Baking Champion. Local chef, Dennis Van, is a contestant in “Spring Baking Championship,” and he spoke with Studio 512 about what to expect from the show.

Throughout the season Molly delivers some of the biggest twists in “Spring Baking” history, with double eliminations and a baker returning to the competition to shake things up. Other episodes include Molly bringing a taste of New Orleans to the farm with challenges inspired by Mardi Gras, including the bakers putting their own spin on the classic king cake and making a fantastic Mardi Gras parade float, and the bakers creating classic baseball stadium treats that make spring a little sweeter. The four bakers that advance to the finale must bring a piece of their family history to the final challenge by creating a cherished family recipe and an heirloom wedding cake. In the end, one baker is crowned the new Spring Baking Champion and takes home the cash prize of $25,000 and a spot in Food Network Magazine.

Meet the newest batch of bakers and see the best creations from past seasons of Spring Baking Championship at FoodNetwork.com/SpringBakingChampionship. Fans can also get an exclusive look behind the scenes with Molly, Kardea, Duff and Nancy, as they take on their own challenges on social media using #SpringBakingChampionship.

All episodes of “Spring Baking Championship” and “Spring Baking Championship: Easter” are available to stream weekly starting February 28th on discovery+.