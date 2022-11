Tara Chapman of Two Hives Honey joined Steph and Rosie to share details on the upcoming Twilight Picnic.

The event is Saturday starting at 5p and will feature live music by Djamberry Caravan and a farm fresh picnic from Confituras. Guests will also enjoy a bonfire and s’mores as well as dancing under the stars! The Twilight Picnic is super kid friendly, and kids are free, the evening will also feature a kid’s story time.



Use code TWILIGHT22 to save $5 and get tickets at TwoHivesHoney/Events