Check Out This Texas Hill Country Retreat Featuring Wine, Yoga & Wildflowers From Vino Vinyasa

Morgan Perry of Vino Vinyasa joined Steph and Rosie to share details on an upcoming Hill Country retreat that includes wine, yoga, wildflowers and more.

Vino Vinyasa is launching their first wine and yoga retreat this spring. The weekend experience will take place from April 8-10th in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.

The experience includes two nights of premium accommodations at a new luxury property (The Resort at Fredericksburg), daily Vino Vinyasa yoga classes, visits and tastings at SEVEN wineries, professional wine education, and all meals including gourmet dining with wine at Fredericksburg’s top restaurants.

They’ll also have exclusive vineyard access and immersive wine experiences not available to the general public, such as the chance to meet a female winemaker.

For more information or to book go to VinoVinyasYoga.com