Check Out This Inspiring New Film – Gay Chorus Deep South

Just in Time for the Holidays! Audience Award Winner at the Tribeca Film Festival, Gay Chorus Deep South, brings hope, acceptance and love to the small screen. The critically-acclaimed film from MTV Documenatary Films tells the story of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus as they embark on a tour of the American Deep South in response to a wave of discriminatory anti-LGBTQ laws

and the divisive 2016 election. The Film Premieres Sunday, December 20th at 9PM ET/PT on Pop, Logo and Pluto.

Led by Gay Chorus Conductor Dr. Tim Seelig and joined by The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir; the tour brings a message of music, love and acceptance to communities and individuals confronting intolerance. Over 300 singers travelled from Mississippi to Tennessee through the Carolinas and over the bridge in Selma. They performed in churches, community centers and concert halls in hopes of uniting Americans in a time of difference. The journey also challenged Seelig and other Chorus members who fled the South to confront their own fears, pain and prejudices on a journey towards reconciliation. The conversations and connections that emerge offer a glimpse of a less divided America, where the things that divide us—faith, politics, sexual identity—are set aside by the soaring power of music, humanity and a little drag.

David is a Greek-American-Brazilian filmmaker and equal rights activist. He’s a Sundance New Frontier and Doc lab fellow. His work leverages art, music and cinematic narratives to trojan-horse challenging messages into people’s hearts and minds. Rodrigues’ short films and commercials have garnered over 1 billion views online and were featured at MOCA Los Angeles, MOCA Tei Pei, The San Jose New Media Biennial, Skirball Cultural Center, The Art Directors Club, Cannes Lions and Art Basel. Gay Chorus Deep South is his feature doc debut.

Dr. Tim Seelig is conductor, singer, teacher and motivational speaker. He is the Artistic Director and Conductor of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts. He continues an extremely busy guest-conducting and teaching schedule throughout the U.S. and across the globe. He is Conductor Emeritus of the Turtle Creek Chorale, which he conducted for 20 years and served on the faculty at Southern Methodist University for 14 years. Dr. Seelig has conducted annually at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center for 25 years. Interesting facts include conducting the Guinness Book Of World Record’s Longest Choral Concert and carrying the Olympic torch in 1996 as a community Hero.

