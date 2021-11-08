Check Out This Delicious Holiday Treat By Toni’s Toffee

Toni of Toni’s Toffee joined Steph and Rosie to share some delicious handmade treats and ideas for holiday snacking!

In 2017 Toni was a cashier at a hardware store and used to bring in treats for her coworkers. The store owners were in one day and told her that she was in the “wrong business.” They said that if she ever decided to start selling her treats they would be the first to order! That year Toni decided to start trying to sell her toffee and with support from friends, family and our Austin community she has been able to turn her passion into a business!

For anyone in need of a holiday gift idea, Toni’s Toffee is selling holiday tins this year! They have their limited edition pumpkin spice toffee, their original semi sweet chocolate almond toffee, a “Hunk of Burning Love” which is their Spicy Toffee, and their “Magical Unicorn” which is rosemary sea salt.

If you want to WOW guests this holiday season, Toni suggests making an appetizer using apples, cream cheese, caramel sauce, toffee. You can see how she puts it together in the segment above!

You can find Toni’s Toffee at A Christmas Affair this year on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the event.

For more information or to place an order go to TonisToffee.com