Stylish, Energy Efficient & Modern: Get A Sneak Peek Of Austin's Cool House Tour

From an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in central Austin to a home located on the Travis Audobon Baker Sanctuary, the 23rd Annual Cool House Tour on Sunday, June 9, has homes for everyone.

The Cool House Tour is a self-guided tour produced by Austin Energy Green Building and Texas Solar Energy Society. The tour showcases eight homes that are designed and built to high standards of energy efficiency, comfort and regional design.

This year, the tour features three remodels and five newly built houses. The new homes range from 550 to 2,800 square feet.

Homeowners and building professionals will be on hand to share their experience and give visitors design inspiration on how to create a comfortable home that uses little energy.

One of the homeowners, Jerry Bramwell, was recently recognized by the City of Austin’s Office of Sustainbility as a “Net-Zero Hero.” Bramwell remodeled a 1950s ranch-style house and installed the city’s first residential gray water system.

Tour tickets are available online for $25 or at Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 500 W. Ben White Blvd. Visitors can also purchase tickets at the homes on the day of the tour for $30. Each visitor must have a guidebook to enter the home.

The map of tour stops will be posted at www.coolhousetour.com 10 days prior to the tour. The tour runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.