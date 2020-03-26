Check Out This “Cabin Fever” DIY Cheese and Charcuterie Board From Ritual Austin

Ritual Austin is a catering and events company that specializes in Grazing boards and tables. Since their mission is about community and great food they have created a variety of Cabin Fever Care Packages.

These DIY Cheese & Charcuterie Boards contain ingredients in their original packaging, dropped off at your door for a fun and delicious at-home project. They also have a charcuterie board available for shipping anywhere in the US.

The Cabin Fever Care Package comes with cheese, charcuterie and a plethora of accompaniments including local products. They feel strongly about featuring local artisans, especially during this time.

Check Ritual’s Instagram @ritualaustin regularly as they launch a variety of new Cabin Fever menus and video series about each care package and how to pair ingredients and design the boards.
Cabin Fever Care Package Menu:

Cheese & Charcuterie:
Dorothy’s Comeback Cow Brie
Spanish Manchego
Niman Ranch Genoa Salami
Basque Salami with pepper & white wine

Local Ingredients:
Intero Chocolate Truffles
Austin Jam Co.
Harper & Soul Nut Blends
Austin Honey Co.

Accompaniments:
Lemon & Rosemary Olives
Marinated Artichokes
Mini Gherkin Pickles
Gourmet French Mustard
Organic Dried Fruit
Croccantini Crackers

Suggested Pairings:
Red- Pinot Noir
White- Chardonnay or Champagne
Beer- Saison or Farmhouse Ale

For more information or to order a board go to RitualAustin.com

