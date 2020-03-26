Check Out This “Cabin Fever” DIY Cheese and Charcuterie Board From Ritual Austin

Ritual Austin is a catering and events company that specializes in Grazing boards and tables. Since their mission is about community and great food they have created a variety of Cabin Fever Care Packages.

These DIY Cheese & Charcuterie Boards contain ingredients in their original packaging, dropped off at your door for a fun and delicious at-home project. They also have a charcuterie board available for shipping anywhere in the US.

The Cabin Fever Care Package comes with cheese, charcuterie and a plethora of accompaniments including local products. They feel strongly about featuring local artisans, especially during this time.

Check Ritual’s Instagram @ritualaustin regularly as they launch a variety of new Cabin Fever menus and video series about each care package and how to pair ingredients and design the boards.

Cabin Fever Care Package Menu:

Cheese & Charcuterie:

Dorothy’s Comeback Cow Brie

Spanish Manchego

Niman Ranch Genoa Salami

Basque Salami with pepper & white wine

Local Ingredients:

Intero Chocolate Truffles

Austin Jam Co.

Harper & Soul Nut Blends

Austin Honey Co.

Accompaniments:

Lemon & Rosemary Olives

Marinated Artichokes

Mini Gherkin Pickles

Gourmet French Mustard

Organic Dried Fruit

Croccantini Crackers

Suggested Pairings:

Red- Pinot Noir

White- Chardonnay or Champagne

Beer- Saison or Farmhouse Ale

For more information or to order a board go to RitualAustin.com