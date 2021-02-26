Check Out These Weekend Happenings & Giveaways!

Looking for so ways to spend your weekend? Here’s what’s going on in the Austin area for some family fun:

Visit the Thinkery for playtime

The Thinkery team is excited to re-open this today– Sunday with limited general admission! Visit their website to reserve your tickets for a 2-hour session for your family. As a special gift to those families who were adversely affected by the freezing weather, the Thinkery is offering free admission to area families who experienced severe difficulties last week. Space is limited and advance reservations are required.

Volunteer to help the community

Give sometime this weekend at a donation center that helps bring food, water, and other essential items to those in need. Check out this list to see where and how you can help.

Dinner & a movie giveaway

You have a chance to win a $100 uber eats gift card and a vudu code to watch The Mauritanian for free at home! The winner will also receive the book the film was based on and a movie poster! The contest ends next Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The Mauritanian stars Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley, and Benedict Comberbatch. Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir “Guantanamo Diary” by Mohamedou Slahi. The Mauritanian is the inspiring true story of Slahi’s fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years. The Mauritanian is in theaters now. Click here to learn more.

Swing into fun in Georgetown

D-Bat is a new indoor baseball/softball training facility that offering private lessons, cage rentals, state-of-the-art pitching machines, a fully stocked pro shop. Their grand opening is scheduled for February 28 from 2-5 p.m. to include games, food, raffle giveaways, baseball exhibitions, and short clinics, door prizes, a caricature artist, a balloon artist, and more. Details can be found on their Facebook page.