Check Out These Safe & Creative Covid Wedding Ideas

We are officially entering wedding season and due to the pandemic, many couples had to reschedule their special day. As we transition into a full year of the pandemic and you’re determined to have your big day, here are some creative Covid wedding ideas to keep everyone safe as you say your I Do’s:

1. Host a Drive-In Movie Wedding

2. Deck Out Your Deck/ Backyard

Dorothy Louise Photography

3. Socially-Distanced Seating Arrangements

4. Match Your Attire with Custom Masks

5. Have A Traditional Wedding, But Make it Virtual

