Check Out These Safe & Creative Covid Wedding Ideas

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

We are officially entering wedding season and due to the pandemic, many couples had to reschedule their special day. As we transition into a full year of the pandemic and you’re determined to have your big day, here are some creative Covid wedding ideas to keep everyone safe as you say your I Do’s:

1. Host a Drive-In Movie Wedding

A Pop Up Pandemic Wedding At Doc’s Drive-In Theatre | KXAN Austin

2. Deck Out Your Deck/ Backyard

Dorothy Louise Photography

3. Socially-Distanced Seating Arrangements

4. Match Your Attire with Custom Masks

5. Have A Traditional Wedding, But Make it Virtual

Are you looking for a venue? The Carrington still has some flexibility in late spring and summer and a few fall dates still open. The wedding venue is located in Buda. Learn more by visiting their website for more details.

Check out more creative ways to have a safe wedding during a pandemic!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss