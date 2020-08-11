Check Out These Heart-Healthy Recipes!

I feel like tuna has a bad reputation. However, this pantry staple is a quick an easy item that is packed with high-protein, low-calorie, and will elevate a recipe. Registered Dietician, Ellie Krieger shares two of her go-to recipes:

Pasta Salad with Tuna, White Beans and Vegetables

Servings: 4 – 6

Ingredients:

  • One 12-ounce can or two 5-ounce cans Chicken of the Sea Chunk Light Tuna in Water, drained
  • 8 ounces rotini pasta or a similar shape, regular or whole grain
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, or 1 teaspoon each dried oregano and dried basil
  • ½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 medium yellow, orange or red bell pepper, seeded and cut into ½ inch pieces
  • 1 cup canned white beans, drained and rinsed
  • ¼ cup finely diced red onion

Preparation:

  1. Cook the pasta al dente according to the directions on the package. Drain, then transfer the pasta to a large shallow dish, toss with 1 teaspoon of the oil, and allow it to cool completely.
  2. In a small bowl whisk together the remaining 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, red wine vinegar, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.
  3. In a large bowl toss together the pasta, tomatoes, bell pepper, beans and onions. Add the Tuna and the dressing and toss gently to combine. Season with additional salt to taste.

Notes: The pasta salad will keep in the refrigerator in an airtight container for 3 days.

Per Serving (based on 6 servings): Calories 320; Total Fat 10g; (Sat Fat 1.5g); Protein 18g; Carb 41g; Fiber 3g; Cholesterol 20mg; Sodium 430mg; Total Sugar 3g (Added Sugar 0g)

Tuna Quesadillas

A sandwich cut in half on a plate Description automatically generated

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

  • One 12 ounce can or Two 5-ounce cans of Chicken of the Sea Chunk Light Tuna in Water, drained
  • ½ cup packed shredded Monterrey jack or pepper jack cheese (2 ounces)
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced (about ¼ cup)
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 4 whole wheat tortillas (8-inches in diameter)
  • 2 cups coarsely chopped fresh baby spinach leaves
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
  • ½ cup jarred salsa, optional
  • 1/3 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt or sour cream, optional

Preparation:

  1. In a medium bowl toss together the Tuna, cheese, scallions, cilantro, and the lime juice.
  2. Lay the tortillas onto a work surface and mound a quarter of the tuna mixture (about ½ cup) onto half of each tortilla. Pile ½ cup of the spinach on top of each. Fold other half of the tortilla over the filling to create a half moon.
  3. Brush a medium non-stick or cast iron skillet with half of the oil and heat it over a medium-high heat. Put two quesadillas into the skillet and weigh them down with a kettle or plate with a heavy can on top. Cook until the quesadillas are golden brown on both sides and the cheese is melting, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining two quesadillas in same manner.
  4. Cut the warm quesadillas into wedges and serve with salsa and a dollop of yogurt or sour cream alongside if desired.

Per Serving (1 Quesadilla): Calories 240; Total Fat 9g; (Sat Fat 3.5g); Protein 22g; Carb 20g; Fiber 1g; Cholesterol 45mg; Sodium 650mg; Total Sugar 3g (Added Sugar 0g)

