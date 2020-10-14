Check Out These Fall Staple Pieces You Should Add To Your Wardrobe Collection!

Fashionista, Stephanie Coultress O’Neill, owner of Estilo Boutique shares her fall favorite must-haves to help keep you on-trend this fall.

Motorcycle Jacket

A “moto jacket” is a must-have. Especially during a Texas fall/winter. This classic and timeless jacket will instantly edge up your outfit. It’s great with jeans and a t-shirt or over a dress. Edges up every outfit! This jacket can be paired with jeans and a t-shirt or even over a dress.





Boyfriend Blazer

The boyfriend blazer is not just for the office, ladies. It’s a great statement to wear casually over a t-shirt and jeans to help polish off your look. To give it more of a street style look, pair it with your favorite sneakers and you’ll have people turning heads.

Pleated Midi Skirt

This piece is so great with an oversized sweater or fitted tee. Such a versatile item to have in your collection. You can dress up or down with booties or heels.

Leather or Faux Leather

Leather is a key staple for fall. Wear it as part of the outfit, your top or bottom, or from head to toe.





ABOUT ESTILO BOUTIQUE:

Estilo is a contemporary women’s and men’s clothing boutique in the heart of Tarrytown in Casis Village. They focus on delivering a curated collection of national and international brands through a trusting personalized shopping experience. Estilo literally translates to style in Spanish, and that is the focus of both the clothing and the space.

Founded in 2005 by Stephanie Coultress O’Neill, Estilo has continued to redefine itself and influence the style in Austin. Prior to opening Estilo, Stephanie received a Masters in Psychology from the University of Texas and had a private practice for child and family therapy. The core values of Estilo are deeply rooted in providing retail therapy and making customers feel confident and stylish through their attire. Stephanie truly has a gift of connecting with people.

To shop online go to EstiloBoutique.com and give them a follow on Instagram for some style inspo @Estilo_Austin.