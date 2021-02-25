Check Out These Expert Tips To Break The Cycle Of Stress Eating

Struggling with stress eating? Food isn’t just something we eat to get energy – everyone has a very different relationship with food and it’s important to recognize where you are and what role food is playing for you. Puja Mistry, a registered dietitian with H-E-B shares ways we can tackle stress eating:

Identify The Emotion Is the emotion hunger? Or something else – anxiety, depression, excitement, stress, fatigue, etc. Is there another way to cope? What else is comforting for you? Perhaps a shower/bath, a walk, a chat with a friend, music, a nap Let yourself feel it – if there’s no other way to cope/provide comfort, that’s okay. Don’t force yourself out of a funk or ignore cravings (they only come back stronger) What we don’t want is for you to be stuck in a cycle of comfort eating.

An RD can help you understand how to break this cycle through behavior therapy. An RD is an expert in the field of helping you understand your relationship with food.

