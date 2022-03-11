Check Out These Events Happening During SXSW That Don’t Require A Badge

Looking for unofficial SXSW events that DON’T require a badge? Check out the list below compiled by our friends at MYLK COLLECTIVE.
Neighborhood Goods Free Events, March 11-18: https://neighborhoodgoods.com/blogs/events
What: DS & Durga’s Bistro Waters Launch – Sample D.S. & Durga’s newest fragrance: Bistro Waters, savor pear martinis and hors d’oeuvres inspired by Bistro Waters.
Where: Neighborhood Goods, 1007 S Congress Ave
When: Friday, March 11, 3-7pm
Free RSVP: https://neighborhoodgoods.com/blogs/events
What: Tempo Fireside Chat – Tempo will be talking about how strength training benefits women’s health, how to build habits, and an inside look into how Head Coach Melissa trains for an Ironman Triathlon. Explore the space and enjoy beverages and light bites.
Where: Neighborhood Goods, 1007 S Congress Ave
When: Saturday, March 12, 2-5pm
Free RSVP: https://neighborhoodgoods.com/blogs/events
What: Meet & Greet with Tempo’s Head Coach Melissa – Join Tempo for a 20 minute mobility class, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and have a chance to chat with Head Coach Melissa.
Where: Auditorium Shores/Neighborhood Goods, 1007 S Congress Ave
When: Sunday, March 13, 10:30a-12:30p
Free RSVP: https://neighborhoodgoods.com/blogs/events
What: Flower Peddler Bouquet Pop Up – Austin local brand, Flower Peddler, is offering customizable bouquets at Neighborhood Goods
Where: Neighborhood Goods, 1007 S Congress Ave
When: Sunday, March 13, 11a-3p
Free RSVP: https://neighborhoodgoods.com/blogs/events
What: Bumpsuit x Erth Pop Up – Shop Bumpsuit’s everyday essentials, for all stages of pregnancy and beyond, and explore Erth jewelry pieces from Bumpsuit founder, Nicole Trufino. During the pop up, Erth will host free ear piercings with the purchase of any Erth earrings.
Where: Neighborhood Goods, 1007 S Congress Ave
When: Tuesday, March 15, 10a-6p
Free RSVP: https://neighborhoodgoods.com/blogs/events
What: Smudge Crystal Bar – Smudge is hosting a complimentary “Pick Your Power” crystal bar where guests can select crystals to help manifest what they seek. In house astrologer, Cole, will provide 5 minute readings throughout the event. During the event, Smudge will match any donation to local organization benefiting transgender youth in Austin, Out Youth.
Where: Neighborhood Goods, 1007 S Congress Ave
When: Friday, March 18, 5-7pm
Free RSVP: https://neighborhoodgoods.com/blogs/events
What: Out Bands & Out Brands – Wine Down Sunday at Aviary – An event to gather the LGBTQIA+ community existing around the festival, providing a safe space for networking, sharing stories & flavors, and discussing entrepreneurial success strategies. Enjoy free product samples and an Out Brands Founders Panel from Wunderkeks, So Gay Rosé, and Lick Honest Ice Creams, sample tastings of LGBTQIA+ produced wines, including Dandy Pink’s 2021 Rosé, and don’t miss a featured drag show by official festival artist and Taiwanese drag sensation Marian Mesula.
Where: Aviary Wine & Kitchen, 2110 S Lamar
When: Sunday, March 20, 2-5pm
Free RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/out-bands-out-brands-wine-down-sunday-tickets-289959194757