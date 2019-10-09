Check Out The New Fall Menu At Blenders & Bowls

Our Senior Producer, Brittany Lesoon checked out Blenders and Bowls and got a little behind-the-scenes view of their new fall menu.

For hundreds of years Brazilian natives have consumed açaí as source superior nutrition. The skin of the berry is enriched with the highest concentration of antioxidants than any other known fruit in the world! It has 16 types of antioxidant compounds, compared to 5 in blueberries. These life-enhancing antioxidants and omegas protect against free radicals and promote overall health, increased energy, and vitality.

For more information on their store fronts and menu go to www.blendersandbowls.com and give them a follow on social media, @BlendersAndBowls.