Studio 512 got the chance to chat with local author Kat Kronenberg, who is about to release the third installment of her “Live Big” trilogy, called “Think Big” (out May 12th, 2020).

Kat’s approach is all about kids blazing their own paths, building confidence and resilience, while learning along the way! She’s got lots of free resources for parents on her website, including fun fact sheets, writing exercises and more. Check them out at katkronenberg.com.