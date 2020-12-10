Check Out The Le Vian Trunk Show At M Robinson Fine Jewelers Dec. 17th

Marc Wijnen, Diamond Buyer with M Robinson Fine Jewelers, talked with Studio 512 about their special partnership with Le Vian designer jewelry.

I know you guys have so many designers like Roberto Coin, Tacori, Simon G and many others. What makes Le Vian so special?

“Le Vian has a deep and rich history in the industry dating back hundreds of years! They really pioneered the chocolate diamond but also have done so so much more. They specialize in natural gemstones in a way that is prolific and unmatched.

Levian does precious and semi precious gemstones better than anyone else, the collection is so broad that for every color of the rainbow they will have several stones to offer, and dozens of designs for every stone type in a gorgeous way.”

What makes your Le Vian selection different than other jewelry stores?

“We here at M Robinson Fine Jewelers have negotiated a situation that is truly special. We have a partnership that includes great trunk shows. Our pieces are exclusive to us and can’t be found anywhere else. Additionally all our Le Vian pieces have a lifetime warranty at no cost (which all LeVian has from all retailers), but we also have a program here that any piece you select here will always hold 100% credit words another LeVian piece of greater value at any of our Le Vian trunk show events. The first one of its kind will actually be December 17th here at our store. Le Vian is going to bring in hundreds of additional pieces, and its going to be a diamond and gemstone explosion!

At the event you will work with a Le Vian Representative for tips on how to add to your wardrobe and you can bring in your Le Vian jewelry for free cleaning and inspection.

Spaces are incredibly limited for this appointment only one-on-one event, so please reserve yours today.”

For more information visit MRobinsonJewelers.com.

Sponsored by M Robinson Fine Jewelers. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.