Check Out The Ice Cream Showdown At South Congress Hotel This Weekend

Ever wanted to see your favorite restaurants go head-to-head in an ice cream battle? This will be so cool!

The South Congress Hotel will host their third-annual Ice Cream Showdown this Saturday, July 27th, where some of Austin’s best pastry chefs will see who can create the tastiest scoop.

The competition will take place from 3 to 6:30 p.m. in the SCH courtyard. Purchase scoop tickets and try as many flavors as you can — then submit your vote!

Pitchfork Pretty — Yuyo — Barley Swine — Intero — the competition is impressive. RSVP on Facebook to this event for more info!

