Red Bull is bringing to life an activation in the heart of Austin’s East Side with the first-ever Red Bull Austin Fan Zone at Fair Market Presented by Cash App (1100 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78702) during Formula One Race weekend on October 22-23. The free event will feature exciting Oracle Red Bull Racing attractions such as the Pit Stop Challenge, a static Red Bull Racing Car, Red Bull Racing Simulators, and official Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri merchandise. Racing fans will also be able to enjoy food trucks, full bar service complete with Red Bull cocktails, as they enjoy Formula One watch parties on Saturday for qualifying and Sunday for the main event.

Austin’s own Dana Cortez, host of the nationally syndicated Dana Cortez Show, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the weekend. Cortez’s husband, DJ Automatic, who also serves as executive producer and co-host of the Dana Cortez Show and the official DJ for the Phoenix Suns, will be spinning records all weekend and keeping the vibe alive.

Saturday night will include a free concert headlined by Loud Luxury at 9:30 PM. Concert goers must be 21+ and an RSVP is required. The Red Bull Austin Fan Zone Presented by Cash App at Fair Market will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM – 6 PM. Doors open for the Saturday night concert at 8 PM.