Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine.

Food has always been a big part of Courtney’s life. Born and raised in Austin, she has fond memories of recipes her mom and grandma cooked like tamales at the holidays and fried gulf shrimp. In fact, you can find her grandmother’s beloved Texas Sheet Cake recipe on pg. 138 of the cookbook.

Courtney credits The Big Texas Cookbook with illustrating the variety and diversity in Texas cuisine and being a unique representation of how Texans mixed the new in with the traditional.