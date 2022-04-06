Madeline Hollern of Austin Monthly Magazine joined Steph to reveal their April “Best Of ATX” issue. They also spoke with Joe Nguyen of Kinfolk, which was named Austin’s best Speakeasy.

What makes Kinfolk such a unique speakeasy in Austin?

Located in 150-year-old cellar within Moonshine which was one of the city’s first commercial buildings back in Waterloo days. The original limestone walls are still intact. During Prohibition, it served as a cellar to illegally make mash liquor.

What are your popular cocktails / what are you and Madeline drinking?

The Prospector & El Diablo

Kinfolk also has a selection of over 700 bottles of various spirits including rare whiskey, scotch, mezcal and tequila, rums and brandies.

In addition to spirits, Kinfolk also serves artisanal cheese and charcuterie boards from Antonelli’s and The Salumeria, as well as macarons from La Pâtesserie.

How can folks visit?

Book a reservation Thursday – Saturday

Reservations open two weeks in advance and book quickly!

Website: Kinfolkaustin.com

Austin Monthly is also throwing a party to celebrate all the winners.. Madeline, tell us about the Best of ATX party.

The party is on April 14 at Tillery Place to celebrate the Best of ATX winners. There will be taste samples from winning restaurants, cocktails and live entertainment, and much more. This event is 21+

You can buy tickets on the Austin Monthly websitehttp://austinmonthly.com. Tickets can be purchased up until the start of the event or when they sell out (whichever comes first). All tickets include tastings from our participating vendors.

VIP tickets include early entry, an exclusive experience at 6 p.m., and a gift bag of goodies from Best of ATX winners.

Pickup a April Issue (on stands now) or visit www.austinmonthly.com to check out the latest featured stories.