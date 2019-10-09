Check Out The Austin Fermentation Festival With Texas Farmers Market

The 2019 Austin Fermentation Festival is 10am 4pm, Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Texas Farmers’ Market at Mueller Lake Park. The free educational event includes fermentation workshops, a silent auction, live music and an expanded Sunday farmers’ market at Mueller, with a focus on fermented foods. Proceeds support the Texas Farmers’ Market Ag Support Fund, which offers financial assistance to TFM farmers and ranchers in times of environmental, personal or other crisis. On the show today Market Chef Monique Santua has a miso recipe for people to try fermenting at home.

Some of What’s in Season & Fun to Ferment:

· Cucumbers

· Peppers

· Green Beans

Market Recipe: Soy Bean Miso By Market Chef Monique Santua of Gastromonique

Ingredients

· 2 lbs Organic/Non GMO dried Soy Beans

· 2 tsp Organic miso

· 2 lbs Rice Koji

· 14 oz Sea salt

· Parchment Paper

· Cardboard

· 1 Gallon-sized freezer bag

· Fermentation Crock

In a large pot of cold filtered water, soak soybeans overnight. Drain the beans and return them into the pot. Fill with water to 5 inches above the soybeans.

Bring pot to a boil over high heat. Then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for about 2 hours or until the beans are soft. Note: you can use a pressure cooker and cook for 20 minutes.

Drain the beans but keep about 2 cups of liquid. Start mashing the beans into your desired consistency adding cooking liquid along the way. Cool beans to about 100 degrees Fahrenheit, mix in koji and about 3/4 of the salt, and knead well to evenly distribute Koji. Sanitize your crock by wiping it down with distilled white vinegar and then rinsing with water. Sprinkle half of the remaining salt on the bottom of the crock. Create tennis ball sized spheres and throw them into your sanitized fermentation crock one at a time, mashing down with your fists to make sure there are no air pockets. Once filled, pat down the mixture to create a flat surface. Wipe down the sides with a clean rag dipped in vodka or rubbing alcohol. Sprinkle remaining salt on top. Cut parchment paper and a piece of cardboard to fit snugly on top of the mixture. First add the parchment paper making sure there are no air bubbles. Place the cardboard inside the freezer bag and place into crock, on top of the parchment paper. Weigh down with weights or pie ball bearings. Let sit for 6 months to a year on a shady shelf. Every few months, taste the miso to see if it has mellowed to your liking, remove any white or green mold and recover with salt, parchment and cardboard. If there is black mold, start over. Use for miso soup, dressings, or as a salt substitute in recipes

Link to Recipe on TFM Webpage: http://texasfarmersmarket.org/soy-bean-miso/

Other Market Happenings:

SNAP/Lone Star Double Dollars: In partnership with the Sustainable Food Center, SNAP/Lone Star receipts can double their dollars up to $30.00 for fresh fruits and vegetables. Check in at the sample booth.

Free Move Night: Free movies nights under the hangar at our Wednesday market Next up Beetlejuice on October 30 at 6pm. Join us by picking up some snacks by market vendors and then settling in to watch this spooktacular classic.

Zero Waste Food Demo Series: Join Chef Monique of Gastromonique as she takes lesser-used parts of your weekly groceries and turns them into the stars of a recipe. In the United States, food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply. Learn how you can help reduce that percentage with easy and delicious recipes that make the most out of all those odds and ends.

To learn more about all Texas Farmers Market events, head on over to their website for more details: www.TexasFarmersMarket.org.