Check Out Sustainable Food Center’s Spring Meatless Chicken Salad Recipe!

Naomi Silverman with the Sustainable Food Center joined us on the show to share her vegan chicken salad recipe:

Ingredients:

1.5 cups seitan, chopped in small pieces or shredded

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

3/4 cup red grapes, halved or quartered

¼ cup chopped walnuts

FOR THE DRESSING:

1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise

3 tablespoons dill pickle juice

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon dried dill

1/4 teaspoon granulated onion

1/4 teaspoon celery salt

1/8 teaspoon poultry seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients, taste, and adjust seasonings as needed

In a large bowl or container, add chopped seitan, red onion, celery, and grapes

Pour dressing on top and mix well

Mix in walnuts right before serving

Serve on a bed of lettuce, on a sandwich, or eat as is!

Sustainable Food Center cultivates a just and regenerative food system so people and the environment can thrive. They envision a future where Central Texas is among the most sustainable, equitable food systems in the nation. To learn more visit their website for more details.

