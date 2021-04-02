Check Out Sustainable Food Center’s Spring Meatless Chicken Salad Recipe!

Naomi Silverman with the Sustainable Food Center joined us on the show to share her vegan chicken salad recipe:
Seitan Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
- 1.5 cups seitan, chopped in small pieces or shredded
- 1/4 cup red onion, diced
- 1 celery stalk, diced
- 3/4 cup red grapes, halved or quartered
- ¼ cup chopped walnuts
- FOR THE DRESSING:
- 1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons dill pickle juice
- 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon dried dill
- 1/4 teaspoon granulated onion
- 1/4 teaspoon celery salt
- 1/8 teaspoon poultry seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients, taste, and adjust seasonings as needed
- In a large bowl or container, add chopped seitan, red onion, celery, and grapes
- Pour dressing on top and mix well
- Mix in walnuts right before serving
- Serve on a bed of lettuce, on a sandwich, or eat as is!
Sustainable Food Center cultivates a just and regenerative food system so people and the environment can thrive. They envision a future where Central Texas is among the most sustainable, equitable food systems in the nation. To learn more visit their website for more details.