Check Out Sustainable Food Center’s Spring Meatless Chicken Salad Recipe!

Posted: / Updated:

Naomi Silverman with the Sustainable Food Center joined us on the show to share her vegan chicken salad recipe:

Seitan Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 cups seitan, chopped in small pieces or shredded
  • 1/4 cup red onion, diced
  • 1 celery stalk, diced
  • 3/4 cup red grapes, halved or quartered
  • ¼ cup chopped walnuts
  • FOR THE DRESSING:
  • 1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons dill pickle juice
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon dried dill
  • 1/4 teaspoon granulated onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon celery salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  • In a small bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients, taste, and adjust seasonings as needed
  • In a large bowl or container, add chopped seitan, red onion, celery, and grapes
  • Pour dressing on top and mix well
  • Mix in walnuts right before serving 
  • Serve on a bed of lettuce, on a sandwich, or eat as is!

Sustainable Food Center cultivates a just and regenerative food system so people and the environment can thrive. They envision a future where Central Texas is among the most sustainable, equitable food systems in the nation. To learn more visit their website for more details.

