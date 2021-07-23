Check Out Some Of Austin’s Best & Most Unique Tequila Based Cocktails

This year, National Tequila Day falls on Saturday, July 24, which means even more time to celebrate…and recover! If not for women, tequila may not even exist. Historically, the women of Tequila (as in the town) have been the ones who cultivated the blue agave plants, called hijuelos (little children). Women can still be seen today working the fields from February to July when the plants sprout.

In honor of this holiday, some restaurants are serving up drink specials and hosting events to mark the occasion. Whether you’re looking for the classic margarita or a creative agave-based cocktail, hit up these local spots to celebrate:

Try El Alma‘s Margaritas

El Alma will be serving special tequila flights all weekend long to celebrate National Tequila Day! Each tasting board will include the Blanco, the Reposado, and the very special Cristalino (a highly filtered Anejo) from their friends at Volcán tequila with tasting and appearance notes from the producer. Pick your favorite, and then try it as a margarita or sip it on the rocks!

El Alma offers some of the best margaritas in town with an array of options. Reservations are highly encouraged. Popular Picks: “Spicy Margarita Classica” on the rocks & the “Avocadorita” which is a frozen avocado margarita– super creamy and delicious! Margarita pitchers and Sangría Pitchers are available for take out!

“Beat The Heat” at KRAUSE’S

Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten in New Braunfels is serving up a special cocktail appropriately called Beat the Heat for Tequila Day. Take a break from floating the river and grab a refreshing treat at Krause’s Cafe for $6.00 on Saturday, July 24.

La Condesa’s tequila and mescal collection is highly impressive, with more than 50 types of tequila and 15 types of mescal. Flights tequila and mescal are both available if you can’t land on one pick. La Condesa’s Happy Hour takes place Wednesday-Saturday from 4pm-6pm featuring half-off all alcoholic beverages in-house and to- go. Brunch Happy Hour runs on Sundays from 11am-3pm featuring half-off their signature cocktails. Some of their must-try signature cocktails:

MARGARITA LA CLÁSICA Silver tequila, orange liqueur, agave, lime, cactus-lemongrass salt rim



MARGARITA LA CONDESA Silver tequila, grilled pineapple, lime, agave, cactus-lemongrass salt rim



EL CÚBICO. Tobacco-infused reposado tequila, vanilla brandy, lemon, grilled pineapple, volcanic saffron salt rim



ALMA BLANCA Habanero tequila, ginger liqueur, pineapple, lemon, hibiscus-rose salt rim



Try “The Cure” at La Holly

La Holly is truly a hidden gem on Eastside known for their agave cocktails. They recently opened a new location on West Sixth Street. If you visit (which you should) make sure you order “The Cure.” The Cure is made with altos reposado tequila, vida mezcal, lemon and their house-made ginger syrup. SO GOOD!

Located on 2500 East 6th Street & 617 West Sixth Street.

Try The “Lupita” at Licha’s Cantina

Lichas is located in the heart of East 6th Street. Inspired by the Mexican soulfood cooking. All of their masa products are made fresh and daily in-house and their proteins are thoughtfully brined and braised with a medley of herbs and spices. EVERYTHING IS SUPER FRESH.

Licha’s offers a large range of tequilas, mescales, bacanoras and sotoles. All of their traditional hand crafted cocktails and modern-fusion drinks are made with freshly squeezed juices and aguas frescas. Our pick to try is truly any of their cocktails, but the Lupita is the perfect summer drink on a hot day. It’s made with Watermelon infused tequila, combier, agave, lime and fresh jalapeno.

Try “The Patio” at Oakmont Food Company

This cocktail was picked by Rosie Newberry. The Patio is a frozen drink so it’s sure to cool you down in this Texas heat. It’s made with Campo Bravo Plata Tequila, orange liqueur, grapefruit, ginger, lime, peppercorn, and chili salt. This cocktail is available at Oakmont Food Company for dine-in and to-go.

Try The “Little Larry” at The Roaring Fork

This special cocktail is on a secret menu. It’s nothing fancy, but it’s truly a classic. As the kids say, IYKYK. Translated to “If You Know, You Know.” The Little Larry is a blended house margarita topped with Grand Marnier. Bartender-Tip: add huckleberry purée. The Roaring Fork has two Austin locations. It’s a perfect place to relax with family and friends. They offer a daily happy hour from 5- 7 pm.

“Too Little, Too Late” at The Roosevelt Room

In honor of National Tequila Day, The Roosevelt Room is featuring half-off ALL tequila pours and discounted RR Margaritas all night long. Stephanie Gilbert recommends ordering the, “Too Little Too Late.” It’s made with Arette Blanco Tequila, red grape, thai basil, coconut, honey, jasmine water, lychee juice and verjus. The Roosevelt Room is an award-winning Cocktail Bar and Event Venue located in the heart of downtown Austin’s historic warehouse district. Located at 307 W 5th St. it sure a spot that will not disappoint.

Vist Whistler’s Hidden Gem: Mezcalería Tobalá

Fashioned after a traditional Oaxacan mezcal bar, Mezcalería Tobalá offers an intimate experience unlike any other in Austin. The back- bar carries a broad selection of wild varietals of mezcal. Served in the traditional vessels of Copitas and Veladoras with additional Sal de Gusano-mezcal flights are also available for a fully immersive experience.

Mezcalería Tobalá is also available to rent for private functions. The perfect spot to host anything from a spirits tasting class to a birthday gathering; better yet, combine the two! Best suited for groups of 20 or under. Send them an email at info@whislersatx.com for more information. Open Fridays & Saturdays from 7 pm to 2 am. Mezcalería Tobalá is located inside Whistler’s at 1816 East 6th Street.

Try The Newest Ranch Water By Epic Western

Whether you go out on the boat, chill poolside, or hang at home, Ranch Water is a low-calorie classic cocktail that is becoming the hottest cocktail in the country. Epic Western Cocktail Company is a new-to-market, premium cocktail company founded by three Texas entrepreneurs. Epic Western is unlike any other cocktail in a can. How so? It only contains four premium ingredients: 100% Blue Agave Tequila from a family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, sparkling mineral water from a certified Mexican well, a hint of salt and real lime. BOOM! Sometimes less is truly more. Epic Western’s Ranch Water contains 10% ABV. That means, it’s two shots of tequila per 12 oz.

Epic Western is available for purchase now at Davenport Wine & Spirits by the 360 Bridge and Steve’s Liquors in Tarrytown.

