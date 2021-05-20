Check Out & See What’s Brewing Up At Fallen Oak Mycology

Fallen Oak Mycology is based here in Austin and specializes in the cultivation of gourmet and medicinal mushrooms. Steph chats with founder and long-time mushroom grower, Josh Googins.

Their mushroom coffee with cordyceps and Chaga can be found online or in Thom’s Markets.

Chaga and mushroom coffee is a great antioxidant-rich dark roast coffee infused with their organic mushrooms. Chaga has been used for centuries throughout the world to help boost immunity. Studies have shown that this antioxidant-rich mushroom contains high amounts of zinc, which helps the immune system combat bacteria and viruses. Learn more about Chaga HERE.

  • Photo By: Fallen Oak Mycology

Keep a lookout for their new facility launch happening later this summer. You can follow along on Instagram @FallenOakMycology, and learn more about their mushrooms and their impact on our planet and immune system.

