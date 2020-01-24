Check Out Paramount Network’s New Show “68 Whiskey”

“68 Whiskey” is the first series to premiere from Paramount Network’s ambitious 2020 scripted slate. “68 Whiskey” follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan played by a fresh, young cast including Sam Keeley (Burnt), Gage Golightly (Red Oaks), Jeremy Tardy (Dear White People), Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala), Nicholas Coombe (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Derek Theler (Baby Daddy), Beth Riesgraf (Criminal Minds) and Lamont Thompson (NCIS: Los Angeles).

Rosie was able to talk with two members of the cast, Beth Riesgraf and Lamont Thompson:

Minnesota-born Beth Riesgraf, best known for her role as ‘Parker’ in Leverage and the character ‘Natalie Duckworth’ on the show My Name Is Earl. She has also starred in USA’s Complications, and played the unnamed bride in the official music video for “Cath…” by Death Cab for Cutie.

Lamont Thompson is best known for his roles on NCIS: Los Angeles, and Mike & Molly. He also starred in the reboot of Dynasty.

See more of the “68 Whiskey” cast and crew at www.paramountnetwork.com.

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.