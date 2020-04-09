Check out MTV’s “Families of the Mafia” Tonight!

What is it like coming from a family with ties to the mafia? Former “Mob Wives” star Karen Gravano spoke with Rosie this morning about her new show on MTV “Families of the Mafia”.

Families of the Mafia is a raw, six-part docuseries chronicles the gripping realities of four mafia-tied families on Staten Island as they navigate a divide between parents attempting to guide their children to a better life, and their offspring who want to write their own stories. With one lifestyle and two generations, tensions run high as they decide whether to embrace their families’ legacy or break generational curses. Karen Gravano also serves as an executive producer.

Catch the Series Premiere tonight on MTV at 8pm central

