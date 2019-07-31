Check Out Micklethwait Market & Grocery In Smithville

Steph recently made a trip to Smithville to check out Micklethwait Market & Grocery, the new BBQ spot and market owned by popular Austin Pitmaster Tom Micklethwait. The small town of Smithville is currently freatured in Texas Highways magazine’s August issue.

Tom Micklethwait is the owner and official pitmaster of Micklethwait Craft Meats. Tom turned to barbecue after a career in baking, and he found that the two had a common thread – manipulating primitive elements for different end results. He began experimenting with his own recipes and, at the same time, building out a vintage Comet trailer, both from scratch.

For more information go to CraftMeatsAustin.com.

Micklethwait Kolache

● 1 ¼ cup warm water

● ¼ cup whole milk

● 2 egg yolks

● 1t Instant Yeast

● 4 ¼ cups all purpose flour

● ⅓ cup sugar

● 1T salt

● 4oz melted butter

Combine water, yeast, milk, yolks and butter in a bowl of mixer.

Add flour, salt, & sugar.

Mix on low speed for 10-12 minutes.

Remove bowl from mixer and cover with plastic wrap.

Let dough rise for 30-45 minutes until doubled in volume.

Punch down dough and turn out to well floured work surface.

Portion into 2.5oz squares.

Stuff with your favorite filling.