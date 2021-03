Ridesharing services like Uber or Lyft have changed the way we get around our city, but what happens if you are in an Uber or Lyft and you get in a wreck? Who do you call if you suffered an injury, the Uber or Lyft driver’s insurance or the other driver, or both?

Well, it depends. It depends on if you are in the Uber or Lyft, or if you are in the other car. And, of course, it also depends on whose fault the wreck is. The best advice I can give you is to call an experienced trial lawyer, one who is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law like DC Law, for a free, no obligation consultation.