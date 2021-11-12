Check Out Local Favorites At The Largest Commercial Kitchen In Texas, PREP ATX

Rosie and Steph got the chance to see the newly-opened PREP ATX on East Anderson Lane last week, and they were blown away by the sheer number of offerings! PREP ATX is the largest commercial kitchen community in Texas, and it includes over 50 local members with services like: consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, bakers and prepared meal service companies, as well as ghost kitchens, caterers and food trucks.

Here’s a sampling of what Rosie and Steph showed on-air:

ATO Chef’s Table: Sushi from Chef Po Yi Lee

KIN ZEN By Sarm Pun Mile: Specializes in Thai street food

Chop Chop: Street-style Asian noodles you can eat in an instant.

Kimbala Beverages: Makers of convenient and authentic Indian chai and coffee.

ATX Hot Sauce : Award-winning hot sauce makers.

Dõ Bakery: Artisan baker of breads including sourdough, cinnamon rolls and more.

SimpliThai: Premium Thai cooking sauces and kits.

More about PREP ATX:

PREP ATX is home to culinary businesses of all sizes with a range of kitchen setups and needs. While not all PREP members vend directly to the public, the space is home to a variety of food concepts that locals can enjoy on-site, to-go or via delivery, including Brooklyn Breakfast Shop and Taste of Home Dumpling alongside newcomers including Potadough’s, Austin’s first potato donuts shop, and KIN ZEN Thai street food.

PREP ATX also includes members of Austin’s rapidly growing CPG industry, such as popular Asian street-style noodle brand, Chop Chop. Other CPG members include Fresh Fronks, Comal Fajita House, Thanks Danks Jerky, Kimbala Chai, and more.

PREP’s large open kitchen just inside the building’s main entrance will serve as a space for events, demos, and classes.

Learn more at PREPATX.com and follow on Instagram, @PREPATX. Contact the PREP team via info@prepatx.com or (512) 690-2080.