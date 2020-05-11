Check Out Hightown – A New Crime Drama On STARZ!

Set on idyllic Cape Cod, Hightown follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation.

Monica Raymund portrays ‘Jackie Quiñones’, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, who has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. As a result of this trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober— until she becomes convinced that it’s up to her to solve the murder.

Now at odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, Jackie starts to spiral. And she’s not alone. Ray, too, spins out of control; losing himself in the investigation. The lives of everyone connected to this murder crash and converge, reminding us just how complicated – and deadly – our addictions can be.

Hightown hails from Emmy® Award-Winning Producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Creator Rebecca Cutter.

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.