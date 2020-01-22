Live Now
Check Out Heather Scott Home & Design On The Tribeza Interiors Tour 2020

It’s a new year, and time for some new home inspiration! Raquel Skrobarczyk with Heather Scott Home & Design stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about an upcoming tour to get us excited about decor: The Tribeza Interiors Tour.

The tour is taking place on Sunday, January 26th — and you can still get tickets! Learn more about the event on Ticketbud.

Find out more about Heather Scott Home and Design services by going to www.heatherscotthome.com. You can also visit their office in person on 42nd Street, or give them a call at (512) 346892-9.

