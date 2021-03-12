Check Out Happy Hendrix Farms At SFC Farmers’ Market Downtown Every Saturday!

Happy Hendrix farms is a family-owned, gay-friendly farm located in Central Texas.

Mike Hendrix, a grassroots political organizer, and his artist partner Chris Rutz, have fallen head over heels for their roost. They began with a few baby chicks who grew up to lay beautiful brown eggs, except for one h n who laid one that was a light shade of pink.







Mike got so excited that he set out on a mission to get eggs of every color of the rainbow! As he did,Chris became fascinated with their beauty and started painting the birds and their eggs. Mike has always had a passion for animals and has always loved the rural country farm life!

What makes Happy Hendrix Farms so lovely is not only the wonderful selection of colors and types of eggs but the love and connection the family has with its family of birds.

About Happy Hendrix Farms:

100% Free Range/ Non-GMO/ Organic

When their birds stop laying eggs, they do NOT butcher them. They continue to live and roam free throughout the remainder of their time on the farm.

These are their PETS!

Food Justice is essential to their mission!

Texas’ only no-kill egg farm

Not only does Happy Hendrix Farms produce a wide variety of geese, quail, and multi-colored hen eggs, they also allow their hens to roam free in the pasture for the remainder of their time on the farm after they have aged out of their egg-producing years.

In addition to tending to the farm south of Austin, Mike is a lobbyist for the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, the Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Texas Honeybee Association, Farm & Ranch Freedom Alliance, and the Sustainable Food Center.

And since Food Justice is essential to their mission, they offer special incentives to SNAP card holders at the downtown SFC Farmer’s Market as well.

Happy Hendrix Eggs can be found at the SFC Farmers’ Market Downtown every Saturday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m., and they are taking easter basket orders now as well!