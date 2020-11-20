Check Out H-E-B’s Healthy Pet Essentials

H-E-B’s Sourcing Manager, Madison Wallender shares some essentials for a healthy pet.

What Do I Need To Keep My Pet Healthy?

H-E-B carries an assortment of products for household pets. We have quality food for your dogs and cats to provide them with a nutritionally balanced diet.

When looking for products to meet your pet’s health needs we have something for everyone. We now have two additional lines of Heritage Ranch Dog and Cat food which provide higher protein options as well as skin and digestion and weight management diet solutions. Beyond pet food, we have an extensive selection of toys, pet accessories, grooming products, and even flea and tick prevention.

If You’re A New Pet Owner, What Do You Need?

As a new pet owner key supplies you can find at your local H-E-B include pet bowls, collars and leashes, food, treats, and even toys.

Walking your pet or playing with them are great ways to provide interaction and exercise. Our woof and whiskers collection of dog toys and apparel rotate seasonally and are a great treat for your furry friend.

