Check Out First-Time Homebuyer Event With On Air Realty

What credit score do you need when you are looking to buy a home?

“We can work with as low as a 580. If you’re looking for a zero down home loan, or first time homebuyer grant, you need a 620 or above credit score.

Are you able to help people whose credit isn’t were it needs to be?

“Yes! We have a great program that takes you from renting to owning a home. with each person their home purchase situation is so different. some people need to build credit where others need to pay off a few things to raise their score. Our partner lending company has a system called a rapid rescore. We plug in their information and it tells us what they need to do and how long it will take to get them where they need to be at.”

Why would folks come to you instead of going straight to a credit repair company?

“The service we are offering is free. It focuses on what you need to do for approval on a home loan. some companies will just dispurut everything and when your buying a home you do not want any disputes on your credit. We aren’t going to tell you to pay unnecessary things. We also give you a goal of what you need to have saved & walk you through the home buying process. This take our client anywhere from 2-6 months on average to get approved on this program.”

Follow Jenna on social media, @JenaDubonRealEstateAgent, for more information.

