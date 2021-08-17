Check Out Cedar Door’s “Yeungs and Wings” Event and Try Beer From The Oldest Brewery In The US

Cedar Door is celebrating the arrival of America’s Oldest Brewery with a ‘Yuengs & Wings’ Launch Party on August 18th, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. featuring $2 Yuengling pints and $1 Yuengling Wings, dressed in a house-made sauce prepared just for the occasion. This morning we had Alex Boursen, Cedar Door’s Bar manager, to tell us all about it.

Known as Austin’s “moveable landmark,” the nomadic Cedar Door has a storied history with more twists and turns than a corkscrew, including four moves (literally) of the cottage house bar to different locations around the city. As something of a cultural ambassador since 1975, Cedar Door is excited to welcome Yuengling the same way it’s welcomed countless locals and tourists alike — with a good time that won’t soon be forgotten, right in the heart of Downtown Austin. After the Launch on August 18th, Cedar Door will keep the party going with Yuengs & Wings every Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

For more information visit CedarDoorAustin.com.