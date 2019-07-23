Check Out “Cash Pad” With Stars Of The Bachelorette

You may know them from “The Bachelorette,” but JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are multitalented: they’re also house flippers!

The couple joined forces with homeowners to turn their “crash pads” into short term rental properties in a new series called “Cash Pad.”

In this eight-episode series, the dynamic couple partners with homeowners who are in serious need of extra income and hoping to turn their properties into thriving short-term rentals. Native Texan JoJo even shot some of the series in Austin!

Whether they’re transforming a decrepit shipping container, a rundown airstream, or a garage in disrepair, JoJo and Jordan are up for the task of creating one-of-a-kind vacation hot-spots. Their mission is to provide a life-changing financial boost for their homeowner partners and help expand their short term rental portfolio.

With the short term rental market booming and people all across the country choosing to stay at cool unique properties instead of cookie cutter hotels, JoJo and Jordan are taking a chance to create investments that keep on giving. The world watched them fall in love and get engaged on The Bachelorette and now they are planning a wedding and starting this new business together. Their goal is to build a countrywide portfolio of profitable short term rentals in America’s hottest markets.

Each week they make deals with homeowners who have unique, standalone properties that can be renovated and turned into money-making Cash Pads. They are empowering homeowners to create businesses for themselves and want people at home to realize that they can do this, too.

The opening show takes place in Stonewall, TX where empty-nesters Henry and Karen Rolhfs are hoping JoJo and Jordan will partner with them to convert an empty cottage into an upscale, short term rental. Located in the heart of Texas wine country, Stonewall is a romantic tourist destination with few rental options. Can JoJo and Jordan take advantage of this untapped market and create a revenue-generating vacation getaway?

The series premiere of “Cash Pad” is Tuesday, July 23rd at 9 p.m. Learn more at their CNBC bio.