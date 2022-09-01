Michelle Simmons, founder of Slow North, spoke with Studio 512 about starting her business, which was inspired by her first pregnancy (she’s now a proud mom of three). She wanted to increase transparency with the goods she was bringing into her home, and that started with candles. She says her candles have essential oils and soy wax, and that’s it; the scaled-back approach to candles started a journey with other home goods, which Slow North now stocks.

Slow North is celebrating its seventh year in business! Michelle says, “Our 7th Anniversary Party is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 10th – I’d love to invite the community to come out and check out the shop! We’ll be offering a walk-up DIY Essential Oil Blending Bar for our customers for $5 and having hourly giveaways, live music, tarot readings, and more.”

You can also check out Slow North’s private candle-making workshops, which are great for teambuilding, birthday parties, bachelorettes and more! See everything Slow North has to offer on their website.