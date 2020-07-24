Check Out Anthony Michael Hall’s Summer Drive-In Film Festival!

EVO Entertainment Group® is excited to announce Anthony Michael Hall’s Summer Drive-In Film Festival taking place over four weekends in July and August. The film festival will be hosted by actor Anthony Michael Hall, known for films like The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, 16 Candles and more. Each evening will offer a double-feature presentation of two films shown outdoors at the EVO® Drive-In experience. The festival will take place at EVO Entertainment’s Schertz, Texas and Kyle, Texas locations. See below for the full Summer Drive-In Film Festival schedule:

Weekend 2 – July 24 & July 25 (Sold Out) John Hughes Comedy Classics #2 – The Breakfast Club / National Lampoon’s Vacation Location: Friday, July 24 at EVO Schertz Saturday, July 25 at EVO Kyle



Weekend 3 – July 31 & August 1 Rudy / The Goonies Location: Friday, July 31 at EVO Schertz Saturday, August 1 at EVO Kyle Special Guest: Sean Astin



Weekend 4 – August 7 & August 8 The Iconic Duo – Terminator 2 Judgement Day / War Machine Location: Friday, August 7 at EVO Kyle Saturday, August 8 at EVO Schertz Special Guest: Robert Patrick



Weekend 5 – August 14 & August 15 AMH & RDJ: The Iconic Duo – Hail Caesar / Johnny Be Good Location: Friday, August 14 at EVO Kyle Saturday, August 15 at EVO Schertz



Throughout the screenings, guests will have the ability to purchase food and beverage, merchandise, autographs, and more via EVO’s mobile app. During the intermission between the two films, guests will also enjoy a 45-minute interactive Q&A with Anthony Michael Hall and guests plus the opportunity to have a professional photo taken with the celebrities. In order to promote a safe environment, questions for the Q&A will be submitted via EVO’s mobile app or in writing. Guests that partake in the photo opportunity will be asked to wear a mask up until the photo is taken and photos will be available for download through EVO’s website. The use of personal phones for photos will not be permitted in an effort to limit the amount of surfaces being touched during the photo opportunity.

All tickets are priced at $25.00 per vehicle and can be purchased at evocinemas.com/driveinfilmfest. Tickets are valid only for the weekend and location chosen and shown on the tickets. Guests must purchase a separate ticket for each event they wish to attend, there are no all-inclusive ticket options. Tickets are non-refundable.