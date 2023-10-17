Chase For Business is hosting their first annual Make Your Move Summit for small business owners, which will be held November 1-3 at the Omni PGA Resort in Frisco.

Debra Moore, small business owner and founder of Mama Moore’s Gourmet Popcorn, discussed more details on the upcoming event.

“This is a free, three day event. As small business owners, we’ll be able to connect with leaders, celebrities, athletes and more to help us grow and run our business.”

“Chase is a partner. They provide financial insight, advice, and they’ve been wonderful in helping me run my business.”

“The purpose of the summit is networking. I’m hoping to take away some information from the educational activities they will have such as learning about cyber security, understanding your credit, and pitching to other investors.”

To learn more about the Make Your Move Summit and to register for the event, head to Chase.com/MakeYourMove.

