Charcoal For the Grill? Nah, Charcoal For Your Face

Not all kids love the idea of going back to school, because it means that summer has to end! Nycia Emerson with Inspired Events & Designs stopped by Studio 512 to give us some tips on getting kids excited for the new year.

Nycia is known for her tablescapes -- and back-to-school is no different! Celebrating the small things can get kids to look at the bright side of all the fun to come. Nycia shows us how to do a DIY lunch and backpack tag, too.