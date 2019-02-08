Charcoal For the Grill? Nah, Charcoal For Your Face

Planning to spend some time with the women you adore this Galentine’s Day? Kendra Stantion with Citizens of Beauty is here to show us two D-I-Y face masks we can do over a glass of wine with friends.
Kendra’s website, Citizens of Beauty, is all about helping you look and feel your best. To check out her tutorials and D-I-Ys, go to to CitizensofBeauty.com, or look for her on social media.
 

