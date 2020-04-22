Change The Way You See Your Style With Greer Image Consulting’s Deep Closet Clean-Out

Studio 512 expert stylist Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting has a new, free approach to doing a deep closet clean-out, while we’re all spending some extra time at home.

The Complete Closet Clean Out is a two-part, self-paced program where you’ll learn to:

-Pinpoint your style through the Greer Style Types exercise.

-Sort the “yays” and “nays” of your current closet based on your style, body, and life.

-Ask the right questions in the right order during your clean out.

-Sift through your closet by specific categories and sub-categories, so you don’t miss a thing.

Once everything is cleaned out, you might realize you need some pieces that you hadn’t identified before! Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling, too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

