CEO Of Bentley Americas Shares Vision Of Sustainable Luxury Vehicles

Christophe Georges, president and CEO of Bentley Americas, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about his vision of how luxury will change as the industry adopts sustainability plans.

Georges discussed the founder’s goals when he first started the company in 1919, Bentley’s commitment to sustainability, exciting innovations on the horizon, the importance of the brand being carbon-neutral, when consumers can test-drive their new hybrid and electric models, and what luxury trends he finds most interesting during/coming out of the pandemic.

Company History

“When Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley created his company in 1919, he had a simple and honest goal to build ‘a fast car, a good car, the best in class.’ Every single Bentley is an artisanal piece of art, handcrafted in Crewe, England using the finest, authentic materials and takes a minimum of 100 hours to produce.”

“Today, Bentley has the strongest and most technologically advanced portfolio of products ever seen in one luxury brand. Its dedication to innovation has never been stronger.”

Georges’ Impact

“Christophe Georges joined Bentley 20 years ago and led sales operations in two of Bentley’s biggest markets, Europe and the US. He presided over a 20-fold increase in sales in Europe and set successive volume records in the U.S. He led global product and marketing during the period when Bentley disrupted the luxury automotive market with the introduction of the world’s first ultra-luxury SUV, the Bentley Bentayga. He also spearheaded key brand-to-brand relationships resulting in technology and digital collaborations, including one that resulted in the development of the first luxury digital platform exclusive to Bentley owners.”

For more information on the company’s sustainability plans, visit BentleyMedia.com/EN/Beyond100. You can also view Bentley’s range of models and more at BentleyMotors.com.

This segment is paid for by Bentley Americas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.