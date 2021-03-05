Central Texas Weekend Happenings: March 5-7, 2021

TGIF! Folks, we have made it to the weekend and lately we have been living for this Texas weather! If you’re looking for some weekend plans, we have you covered!



1. Pick Tulips at Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls

It’s officially tulip season at Sweet Berry Farm. They’ll be open Today through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and then on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person (free for 2 & under) and $2 per flower.



2. Drive-Thru Art Exhibit

TEDxUTAustin is hosting a drive-thru art exhibition, Hear and Now, in the San Antonio Garage Today and Saturday from 1 – 10 p.m, featuring installations by seventeen students, faculty, and community artists. ($20 per car). Grab your tickets HERE!

3. Girls Night Out Sip & Shop

Do you need a spring wardrobe refresh? Well, tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. Hearth and Soul is hosting a girls night out sip and shop event to get you spring break ready! Complimentary drinks and food sponsored by Tequila 512 and Mayawell. DJ Hear No Evil will spin tunes and Light Bites from Beyond Boards.

4. OUTSIDE in: Pop-up Art Show coming to Congress Ave

Featuring eight local artists and live, outdoor jazz music

OUTSIDE in is a pop-up art show created by a group of local independent artists to promote creativity and community during a time when so many individuals are isolated. Featuring an amazing lineup of muralists, street artists, and fine artists, the show is focused on bringing the city’s outdoor vibe inside for an immersive experience in a unique temporary exhibition.

Tonight kicks off the grand opening from 6 – 9 p.m. The gallery will be open Friday-Sunday through April. Regular gallery hours will be:

Fridays 4-8 p.m.

Saturdays 12-6 p.m.

Sundays 12-6 p.m.

Visit the Raasin in the Sun website for more information.

5. Tune in to Food Network’s Hit Culinary Competition “The Great Food Truck Race”

The Great Food Truck Race returns for a new season this Sunday at 9 PM. The show is heading north to Alaska! The six-episode season begins with seven teams of aspiring food truck owners greeted with their own trucks. These teams are not just battling each other, they are battling the elements of this beautiful but treacherous region to avoid elimination and reach the end of the road’s $50,000 grand prize.

Austin will be represented by a Georgetown mom and her kids– together they are Team Oink Mobile. This close family is all about teamwork and ready to spread their love of bacon to the world.

Oink Mobile team members, Heather Clauser, Tyler Clauser and Emily Clauser, as seen on The Great Food Truck Race, Season 14.

The Oink Mobile (Georgetown, Texas): Heather Clauser and her kids Tyler and Emily have been in the culinary industry for years, even running their own pig-inspired restaurant. Their pork-centric menu features dishes like their BLT, 50/50 half-beef and half-bacon burger, and of course, bacon mac and cheese. This close family is all about teamwork and ready to spread their love of bacon far and wide. Learn more HERE.



