Live Now
Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital – Cold Weather & Paws

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

When accidents do happen – CTVSEH is there for you. Their specialists and doctors offer a range of in-depth surgical procedures, testing equipment and diagnostic capabilities.

  • Your four-legged friend’s feet play an important role in their daily life!
  • Here are some ways to protect their paw pads – as the temperature outside drops.
  • Cold-weather can lead to cracked paw pads or bleeding- check their paws frequently for injuries or damage.
  • Booties and balms can help keep paw pads safe from ice, salt, and other harmful chemicals like antifreeze.
  • Even with booties- you should always be sure to wipe your dog’s feet thoroughly with a clean, dry towel before coming back inside.

Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital provides referral services in Surgery, Internal Medicine Emergency Care, Allergy & Dermatology, Neurology, Rehabilitation & Conditioning and Canine Sports Therapy. All departments of Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital interact together to provide your pet with the best care possible in a “team approach” partnered with your family veterinarian. Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital is located in South Austin, Northwest Austin and Round Rock. Find them at www.ctvseh.com or call them at 512-892-9038.

Sponsored by Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Top Stories

More Top Stories

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss