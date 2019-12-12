Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital – Cold Weather & Paws

When accidents do happen – CTVSEH is there for you. Their specialists and doctors offer a range of in-depth surgical procedures, testing equipment and diagnostic capabilities.

Your four-legged friend’s feet play an important role in their daily life!

Here are some ways to protect their paw pads – as the temperature outside drops.

Cold-weather can lead to cracked paw pads or bleeding- check their paws frequently for injuries or damage.

Booties and balms can help keep paw pads safe from ice, salt, and other harmful chemicals like antifreeze.

Even with booties- you should always be sure to wipe your dog’s feet thoroughly with a clean, dry towel before coming back inside.

Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital provides referral services in Surgery, Internal Medicine Emergency Care, Allergy & Dermatology, Neurology, Rehabilitation & Conditioning and Canine Sports Therapy. All departments of Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital interact together to provide your pet with the best care possible in a “team approach” partnered with your family veterinarian. Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital is located in South Austin, Northwest Austin and Round Rock. Find them at www.ctvseh.com or call them at 512-892-9038.

Sponsored by Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.